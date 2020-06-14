Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed
Beijing has closed the Xinfadi market, ordered tests to be carried out on all its workers and put surrounding neighbourhoods in lockdown.View on euronews
One News Page Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed: https://t.co/XXIUNEEPQi #Beijing 38 minutes ago
Andy Willis RT @euronews: Most of the cases in this latest #covid19 spike have been linked to the largest wholesale food market in #Beijing. https://t.… 1 hour ago
Amazing Europe EuroNews Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed https://t.co/8uPBxB7OkH… https://t.co/9gTrufPHos 2 hours ago
euronews Most of the cases in this latest #covid19 spike have been linked to the largest wholesale food market in #Beijing. https://t.co/XD6Be1ZFit 2 hours ago
Andy Vermaut Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed https://t.co/IAVFbt9y33 https://t.co/WO3OVa60z7 2 hours ago
Citizen Experience Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed https://t.co/d3OVh8WcH3 via @akwyz 3 hours ago
. I mean, let’s see.
Beijing braces for coronavirus second wave as city shuts market https://t.co/0WVBG44lkv 7 hours ago
Ladi Dairo Beijing braces for #Coronavirus second wave as city shuts market.
https://t.co/BOK9PCewy0 9 hours ago
Jim Cramer Says Don't Be a Seller MondayJim Cramer weighs in on the markets as stocks begin the week firmly in the red as investors cope with fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases.
Beijing market cluster triggers controls on imported foodParts of Beijing are on "wartime" footing against a second wave of coronavirus infections after a spike in cases that Chinese authorities have linked to imported salmon sold at the city's biggest..
Stocks Tumble Monday on Fears of Second Coronavirus WaveAs coronavirus cases climb in 22 states, the market on Monday reflected investors' worries about a second wave of coronavirus cases and continued lockdowns.