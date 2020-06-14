Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:30s - Published 2 hours ago Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed Beijing has closed the Xinfadi market, ordered tests to be carried out on all its workers and put surrounding neighbourhoods in lockdown.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this One News Page Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed: https://t.co/XXIUNEEPQi #Beijing 38 minutes ago Andy Willis RT @euronews: Most of the cases in this latest #covid19 spike have been linked to the largest wholesale food market in #Beijing. https://t.… 1 hour ago Amazing Europe EuroNews Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed https://t.co/8uPBxB7OkH… https://t.co/9gTrufPHos 2 hours ago euronews Most of the cases in this latest #covid19 spike have been linked to the largest wholesale food market in #Beijing. https://t.co/XD6Be1ZFit 2 hours ago Andy Vermaut Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed https://t.co/IAVFbt9y33 https://t.co/WO3OVa60z7 2 hours ago Citizen Experience Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed https://t.co/d3OVh8WcH3 via @akwyz 3 hours ago . I mean, let’s see. Beijing braces for coronavirus second wave as city shuts market https://t.co/0WVBG44lkv 7 hours ago Ladi Dairo Beijing braces for #Coronavirus second wave as city shuts market. https://t.co/BOK9PCewy0 9 hours ago