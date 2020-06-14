Global  

Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed
Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed

Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed

Beijing has closed the Xinfadi market, ordered tests to be carried out on all its workers and put surrounding neighbourhoods in lockdown.View on euronews

China virus cluster grows as European borders reopen

BEIJING: China reported dozens of new coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on Monday as a...
Coronavirus: 2nd wave fears rise in China as cases continue to spike

China reported its highest daily number of new Coronavirus cases in months on Sunday with parts of...
Beijing carries out mass testing amid fears of coronavirus second wave

China reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases in months on Sunday, triggering...
Jim Cramer Says Don't Be a Seller Monday [Video]

Jim Cramer Says Don't Be a Seller Monday

Jim Cramer weighs in on the markets as stocks begin the week firmly in the red as investors cope with fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases.

Beijing market cluster triggers controls on imported food [Video]

Beijing market cluster triggers controls on imported food

Parts of Beijing are on "wartime" footing against a second wave of coronavirus infections after a spike in cases that Chinese authorities have linked to imported salmon sold at the city's biggest..

Stocks Tumble Monday on Fears of Second Coronavirus Wave [Video]

Stocks Tumble Monday on Fears of Second Coronavirus Wave

As coronavirus cases climb in 22 states, the market on Monday reflected investors' worries about a second wave of coronavirus cases and continued lockdowns.

