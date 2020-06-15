Simba's Leap of Faith

Occurred on May 18, 2020 / Dunsborough, Western Australia, Australia Info from Licensor: "Simba is a six-month old kitten who is a glutton and loves food.

We have to put his big brother Silas' food on top of the fridge, as it's the only place Simba can't steal it!

Simba stares longingly at the top of the fridge most days, and gets very jealous when Silas makes his graceful jump from the counter with ease.

One evening, Simba decided to try that jump for himself.

Working up courage and adrenaline, he tapped his paws on the counter top, and SPRANG!

Only his leap of faith didn't quite turn out the way he had hoped.

Silas looks down in disbelief before continuing to eat his dinner."