24 Hour Fitness To Close 13 Colorado Gyms
24 Hour Fitness said in its Chapter 11 filing that it has secured $250 million in funding to help reopen some of its clubs.
24 Hour Fitness permanently closing some gyms24 Hour Fitness has decided to permanently close several of its locations nationwide, including four in San Diego County.
24 Hour Fitness Files For Bankruptcy, Closing Dozens Of Texas LocationsGyms across Texas and the nation were closed for months during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, now one national chain -- 24 Hour Fitness -- has filed for bankruptcy. Katie Johnston reports.
Gyms begin reopening in Douglas CountyDouglas County was one of the first counties in Colorado to be granted a variance to reopen gyms.