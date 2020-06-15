Global  

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s
Discussed to increase testing capacity to 18,000 per day in Delhi: Sanjay Singh on all party meeting

The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), commented over the all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday to discuss the coronavirus crisis in the national capital.

"At all-party meeting, it was discussed to increase 1900 beds in state government hospitals, 2000 beds in central government hospitals, 1100 in private hospitals, 8000 beds in railway coaches and 4000 beds in hotels and to increase the testing capacity to 18,000 per day from June 20," said Sanjay Singh.

