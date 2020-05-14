Golden Retriever cools down in tub of water amid hot temperatures in Thailand

This is the adorable moment a pooch enjoys a refreshing bath in a big bath tub with its grandma during a hot summer day.

Nutsara Horasat recorded her Golden Retriever pet named Leo soaking in the water in their house yard in Phra Nakhon Sri Ayutthaya, central Thailand.

Footage shows grandmother, Yai, gently massaging the pet moggy while it was resting its chin on the edge of the tub.

Temperatures outside soared past 35C as the country enters its hottest part of the year.

Nutsara said Yai and Leo have been getting along well.

She said: "They love to be with each other.

Leo loves following Yai while she cannot be without her little boy."