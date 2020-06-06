Clever pet dog collects parcel deliveries for his owner in exchange for treats

This is the adorable moment a clever dog collects a parcel for his owner in exchange for treats.

Oil Suttinai recorded her pet pooch named Mommam carrying a box from the front gate of her house in Bangkok, central Thailand on May 28.

Footage shows Mommam holding the parcel in his mouth while running back to its owner, asking for a small snack in return for services rendered.

Oil Suttinai said: "Mommam is a helpful dog but he doesn't work for free when he does me a favour.

He has been trained to be a good delivery man."