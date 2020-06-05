Indian siblings use lockdown to create art

Two siblings in Chennai city of India's southern Tamil Nadu state used the spare time they had during lockdown to brighten up their home with colorful art.

Bottling up home-made art Location: Chennai When India went into lockdown these siblings used their free time to create art While Tabresh paints murals Vedisha tried something different (SOUNDBITE) (English) CHENNAI RESIDENT, VEDISHA IYER, SAYING: "Then I asked my brother, 'Can I do painting in my wall?', then he said just try on the bottle.

Then I asked him to bring bottles for my work.

Then I started doing bottle works.

It came (out) very well.

Then I started to do many bottles from the lockdown starting." The siblings have turned their house into a colorful art museum