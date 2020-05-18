Pilot of crashed US fighter jet found dead
The pilot of a US fighter jet which crashed into the North Sea has been found dead.
The US Air Force F15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, crashed at around 9.40am on Monday while on a routine training exercise.
