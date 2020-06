KSI was banned from Tinder over ‘fake profile’ accusations

KSI was banned from Tinder over ‘fake profile’ accusations The YouTube sensation was temporarily taken off the dating app as fans believed someone else was pretending to be him.

He told Radio 5 Live's Scott Mills and Chris Stark show: He told Radio 5 Live's Scott Mills and Chris Stark show: He told Radio 5 Live's Scott Mills and Chris Stark show: