BTS' BANG BANG CON: The Live sets audience record for biggest paid-for virtual concert The virtual music extravaganza reached 756,600 concurrent viewers across 107 regions on Sunday.

The live-stream featured six multi-view screens and, the group played a 12-song set, including 'DOPE', Boyz With Fun', 'Like', Just One Day', 'Jamais Vu', Respect', Friends' and 'Black Swan'.

One of the highlights was a rendition of their Halsey collaboration 'Boy With Luv' , which saw the band members perform with LED-lit umbrellas attached to the official lightstick ARMY BOMB.

Multi-view live-streaming gave fans the chance to choose their favourite angle from the six screens playing simultaneously.

The 100-minute long show was the equivalent of 15 shows at a 50,000-capacity stadium.

The South Korean band's record label, Big Hit Entertainment, revealed that BTS' fanbase subsequently grew by 10,000 members after the show.