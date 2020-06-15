Kenny Chesney Announces Rescheduled Gillette Stadium Concert Dates
Kenny Chesney has announced new dates for his "Chillaxification" tour, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The country star plans to play two shows at Gillette Stadium in 2021.
Katie Johnston reports.
Kenny Chesney’s ‘Chillaxification Tour' Stop At US Bank Stadium Rescheduled For June 2021Kenny Chesney’s “Chillaxification Tour” will not happen in 2020, but it hasn’t been canceled — and will stop by Minnesota in 2021. Katie Johnston reports.