Kenny Chesney Announces Rescheduled Gillette Stadium Concert Dates
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Kenny Chesney has announced new dates for his "Chillaxification" tour, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country star plans to play two shows at Gillette Stadium in 2021.

Katie Johnston reports.

