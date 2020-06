Tyler Perry Offers To Pay For Funeral Of Rayshard Brooks

Family attorney Christ Stewart said Tyler Perry offered to pay the funeral expenses for Rayshard Brooks.

Brooks was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer after receiving a call that he fell asleep at a Wendy’s drive-thru.

According to CNN, footage showed a struggle between Brooks and two officers trying to arrest him.

His death sparked protests in Atlanta, adding to the protests already happening all over the U.S.