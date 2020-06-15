'Rashford is an icon' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:40s - Published 23 minutes ago 'Rashford is an icon' Marcus Rashford's former coach Dave Horrocks says he is inspiring the future generation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Martin Cockshaw #FBPE Marcus Rashford is a great guy and an inspirational BAME icon with great optics but there is an argument that child… https://t.co/t5szfISE2b 2 hours ago Christian Dio Dio Rashford is becoming an icon. He has everything to be a role model 4 hours ago T’challa Marcus rashford genuinely what a icon 4 hours ago Jack Wolf Marcus Rashford is a national icon 4 hours ago Finnest #Odogwulizer True icon is RashFord and he's a footballer for the best club in the world ManUnited 9 hours ago vízzy9 Marcus Rashford is an icon 9 hours ago Daniel Hoffmann-Gill @StevePatten @mtpennycook Also, sterling work by Rashford over the past few months, a real English icon. 10 hours ago Lauren 🌹 when i start my next FM save i'm signing rashford just cos he's a fucking icon 11 hours ago