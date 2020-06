Faith Stowers On Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute 'Vanderpump Rules' Firings

Since being fired from "Vanderpump Rules", both Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have apologized for their hurtful words and actions towards Faith Stowers.

But when ET Canada's Keshia Chante caught up with Stowers, she found out that her traumatic experience is still very real and that healing is still a work in progress.