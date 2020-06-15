Global  

24 Hour Fitness Permanently Closes 18 Gyms Across LA, OC; Files For Bankruptcy
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:21s - Published
24 Hour Fitness Permanently Closes 18 Gyms Across LA, OC; Files For Bankruptcy

24 Hour Fitness Permanently Closes 18 Gyms Across LA, OC; Files For Bankruptcy

The company confirms it permanently closed 18 gyms across the Southland and about 100 nationwide.

Katie Johnston reports.

