24 Hour Fitness Permanently Closes 18 Gyms Across LA, OC; Files For Bankruptcy
The company confirms it permanently closed 18 gyms across the Southland and about 100 nationwide.
Katie Johnston reports.
24 Hour Fitness Files For Bankruptcy, Closing Dozens Of Texas LocationsGyms across Texas and the nation were closed for months during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, now one national chain -- 24 Hour Fitness -- has filed for bankruptcy. Katie Johnston reports.