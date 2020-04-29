Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Oscars Delayed Until April 2021
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
The Oscars Delayed Until April 2021

The Oscars Delayed Until April 2021

(CNN) Film's biggest night is being rescheduled for the first time in 40 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday that the 93rd Oscars will no longer take place on February 28 as planned.

"For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times.

They certainly have this year.

Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone's control," said Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson in a joint statement.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

2021 Oscars Delayed Until April; Eligibility Window for Films Extended

2021 Oscars Delayed Until April; Eligibility Window for Films Extended The 2021 Academy Awards are being delayed by two months.
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com


Oscars Get Rescheduled For April 25 Because Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

Will you watch?
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.caMashableNewsdayNPR


Oscars 2021: Academy Awards postponed until April

The Oscars have been postponed for the fourth time in their history, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Independent - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

2021 Oscar Predictions & Rules Update - May 2020 [Video]

2021 Oscar Predictions & Rules Update - May 2020

In case you  haven't been following, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Academy made a few HUGE announcements on April 13th regarding the 93rd Academy Awards . The three big ones are as..

Credit: What's Trending     Duration: 21:59Published
Samuel L. Jackson has no time or patience for 'Snakes on a Plane' haters [Video]

Samuel L. Jackson has no time or patience for 'Snakes on a Plane' haters

If you aren’t a fan of “Snakes ona Plane,” keep it to yourself.At the very least, don’t tag Samuel L. Jackson —the star of the film — in a tweet bashing it, lest youwant the “Avengers”..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:46Published