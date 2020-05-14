Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr. Fauci Says UK Travel Ban Could Be in Effect for Months
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Dr. Fauci Says UK Travel Ban Could Be in Effect for Months

Dr. Fauci Says UK Travel Ban Could Be in Effect for Months

Dr. Fauci Says UK Travel Ban Could Be in Effect for Months According to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, travel restrictions may be in place until a coronavirus vaccine is ready.

He explains to 'The Daily Telegraph' that the U.S. is making headway on four or five "potential vaccines." Fauci adds that "two or three" of them could be successful based on early results.

He also predicts that the coronavirus will "go on for a couple of cycles." Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'The Daily Telegraph' Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'The Daily Telegraph' America issued travel restrictions to England and members of the European Union back in March.

Beforehand, the U.S. issued a ban for China in January, where the coronavirus originated.

Last month, it also placed Brazil on the list of banned countries.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

BC_CareerCenter

BC CCM Readiness RT @ksatnews: A return to normalcy following the Covid-19 pandemic could come within a year, but people need to tamp down their expectation… 32 minutes ago

Leighanne_SKYE

kelz. RT @GlobalGrind: Dr. Fauci Says UK Travel Ban Could Be in Effect for Months https://t.co/GFo0Nca35t 2 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Dr. Fauci Says UK Travel Ban Could Be in Effect for Months https://t.co/GFo0Nca35t 3 hours ago

podcast_kitchen

Kitchen Conversations Podcast RT @WISH_TV: A return to normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic could come within a year, but people need to tamp down their expectations… 6 hours ago

youneedashave

The Joker 🃏 Fauci says US ban on travel from Europe could last months https://t.co/Tf3qH25Ipo 8 hours ago

WISH_TV

WISH-TV A return to normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic could come within a year, but people need to tamp down their e… https://t.co/thDUEjma00 10 hours ago

SidedDebates

Sided Dr. Anthony Fauci says a return to normalcy following the Covid-19 pandemic could come within a year, but people ne… https://t.co/r7bFXm1M0W 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Doctor Fauci Says UK Travel Ban Could Be in Effect for Months [Video]

Doctor Fauci Says UK Travel Ban Could Be in Effect for Months

According to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, travel restrictions may be in place until a coronavirus vaccine is ready.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:19Published
United States And Canada Will Likely Extend Travel Restrictions [Video]

United States And Canada Will Likely Extend Travel Restrictions

The U.S. and Canada will likely extend a ban on non-essential travel until June 21. The extension of the current travel ban comes amid efforts to mitigate the novel coronavirus pandemic. Both countries..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published