Dr. Fauci Says UK Travel Ban Could Be in Effect for Months

He explains to 'The Daily Telegraph' that the U.S. is making headway on four or five "potential vaccines." Fauci adds that "two or three" of them could be successful based on early results.

He also predicts that the coronavirus will "go on for a couple of cycles." Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'The Daily Telegraph' Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'The Daily Telegraph' America issued travel restrictions to England and members of the European Union back in March.

Beforehand, the U.S. issued a ban for China in January, where the coronavirus originated.

Last month, it also placed Brazil on the list of banned countries.