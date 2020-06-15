Supreme Court Cements LGBT Protections With Stunning Ruling
The Supreme Court announced a stunning ruling on Monday, siding in favor of LGBT plaintiffs who argued that they were protected from employer discrimination under the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
U.S. Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protectionsThe U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights, ruling that a landmark federal law forbidding workplace discrimination protects gay and transgender employees. This..
Colorado Leaders React To Ruling That LGBT People Are Protected From Job DiscriminationColorado leaders in Washington as well as here in the Centennial state are sharing reaction to Monday's Supreme Court ruling that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender..
Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ Workers Protected From Job DiscriminationWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.