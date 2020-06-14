Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Family of Rayshard Brooks: 'When does it stop?'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Family of Rayshard Brooks: 'When does it stop?'

Family of Rayshard Brooks: 'When does it stop?'

Relatives of black American Rayshard Brooks, many of them in tears, called for justice and "drastic change" in policing after an Atlanta officer fatally shot him in the back.

Yahaira Jacquez has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

"Not only are we hurt, we are angry.

When does it stop?

We're not only pleading for justice.

We're pleading for change." The family of Rayshard Brooks demanded justice on Monday after the death of the 27-year-old at the hands of Atlanta police on Friday - the latest police killing of a black man caught on video to fuel nationwide outrage against police brutality and racial injustice.

"I can never get my husband back.

I can never get my best friend." Brooks' widow, Tomika Miller, spoke at a news conference Monday.

"I can never tell my daughter.

Oh, he's coming to take you swimming lessons.

So it's gonna be a long time before I heal." The fatal encounter came after police responded to a call that Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in a Wendy's drive-through lane.

Bodycam footage showed officer Garrett Rolfe trying to arrest Brooks, then a struggle ensued.

Brooks then broke away with what appeared to be a police taser in his hand.

A second videotape from the restaurant's surveillance cameras shows Brooks turning as he runs and possibly aiming a taser at the officers..

One of the officers then fires his gun and Brooks falls to the ground.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office ruled Brooks’ death a homicide.

Outside Georgia's state capital Monday, protesters called for an end to police brutality.

"What do we want - justice.

When do we want it - now." Angry demonstrations broke out in the city over the weekend.

On Saturday - protesters set fire to the Wendy's restaurant where Brooks was killed.

Rolfe - who allegedly shot and killed Brooks - has been fired and Devin Brosnan, the officer who initially responded has been placed on administrative leave.

Prosecutors will decide by midweek whether to bring charges.

For the Brooks family, now is a time for outrage and for honoring Brooks.

"We’re going to have to bury him, we’re going to have to say, ‘We’ll miss you,’ and if we didn’t say we love you enough, we’ve got to apologize to him for not telling him that we loved him that much.”



Related news from verified sources

Rayshard Brooks’ family pleads for justice, change after fatal police shooting: ‘When does it stop?’

The family of Rayshard Brooks pleaded for justice and change Monday, speaking publicly for the first...
FOXNews.com - Published



Tweets about this

wise_diva

Wise_Diva RT @nytimes: “When does this stop?” The family of Rayshard Brooks held a news conference in response to his killing. Read more here: https:… 9 seconds ago

ajgma

Sharon B. #NOTMEUS RT @keithboykin: Rayshard Brooks’s family attorney, L. Chris Stewart, says the interaction with Atlanta police could have ended when Brooks… 1 minute ago

NottDesiree

NottDesiree RT @flywithkamala: Rayshard Brooks’ cousin brought family to tears at today’s press conference 😢 “If you ask how this young Black man was,… 5 minutes ago

Peaches_Taxis

Peaches Southend Airport Taxi Transfers Essex. `When does it stop?' Slain man Rayshard Brooks' family makes tearful plea https://t.co/TYmkUZJl2x #entertainment… https://t.co/fQk3hFHgeB 8 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Atlanta Police Shooting Of Rayshard Brooks Ruled Homicide [Video]

Atlanta Police Shooting Of Rayshard Brooks Ruled Homicide

The death of another black man at the hands of a police officer has been ruled a homicide. Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer in Atlanta on Friday. According to Reuters, the Medical..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:37Published
Bodycam Video Released In Atlanta Police Shooting That Killed Rayshard Brooks [Video]

Bodycam Video Released In Atlanta Police Shooting That Killed Rayshard Brooks

Atlanta authorities have released bodycam footage showing the confrontation that led up to Friday’s police shooting that killed Rayshard Brooks. CBS News' Nancy Chen reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:05Published
Atlanta Police Offer $10,000 Reward To Track Down White Woman Arsonist [Video]

Atlanta Police Offer $10,000 Reward To Track Down White Woman Arsonist

Atlanta police have offered a $10,000 reward to help them find the person or persons who burned down a Wendy's restaurant. The restaurant was the site where a black man was fatally shot by a police..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:35Published