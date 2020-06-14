Relatives of black American Rayshard Brooks, many of them in tears, called for justice and "drastic change" in policing after an Atlanta officer fatally shot him in the back.

Family of Rayshard Brooks : 'When does it stop?'

"Not only are we hurt, we are angry.

When does it stop?

We're not only pleading for justice.

We're pleading for change." The family of Rayshard Brooks demanded justice on Monday after the death of the 27-year-old at the hands of Atlanta police on Friday - the latest police killing of a black man caught on video to fuel nationwide outrage against police brutality and racial injustice.

"I can never get my husband back.

I can never get my best friend." Brooks' widow, Tomika Miller, spoke at a news conference Monday.

"I can never tell my daughter.

Oh, he's coming to take you swimming lessons.

So it's gonna be a long time before I heal." The fatal encounter came after police responded to a call that Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in a Wendy's drive-through lane.

Bodycam footage showed officer Garrett Rolfe trying to arrest Brooks, then a struggle ensued.

Brooks then broke away with what appeared to be a police taser in his hand.

A second videotape from the restaurant's surveillance cameras shows Brooks turning as he runs and possibly aiming a taser at the officers..

One of the officers then fires his gun and Brooks falls to the ground.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office ruled Brooks’ death a homicide.

Outside Georgia's state capital Monday, protesters called for an end to police brutality.

"What do we want - justice.

When do we want it - now." Angry demonstrations broke out in the city over the weekend.

On Saturday - protesters set fire to the Wendy's restaurant where Brooks was killed.

Rolfe - who allegedly shot and killed Brooks - has been fired and Devin Brosnan, the officer who initially responded has been placed on administrative leave.

Prosecutors will decide by midweek whether to bring charges.

For the Brooks family, now is a time for outrage and for honoring Brooks.

"We’re going to have to bury him, we’re going to have to say, ‘We’ll miss you,’ and if we didn’t say we love you enough, we’ve got to apologize to him for not telling him that we loved him that much.”