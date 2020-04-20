Later, Boomers — Gen Z is roasting millennials now Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:07s - Published 1 hour ago Later, Boomers — Gen Z is roasting millennials now Generally, there is tension between the youngest and oldest generations in a shared space, like Gen Z and “Boomers”.but the latest battle in the generational wars is between Gen Z and millennials.Twitter user local__celeb uncovered a series of TikTok comments in which younger users roasted the generation ahead of them.Gen Z users criticized millennials for saying words like “doggo” and “adulting,” living in one-bedroom apartments.oversharing their “Harry Potter” houses and being obsessed with avocado toast.“All they do is drink wine, post cringey ’90s kid’ memes, talk about tech start-up and lie,” one user wrote.“Millennials are monsters and I stand by that,” another said.Some say the critiques are harsh, and members of Gen Z are in for a “rude awakening”.“If millennials are finding it impossible to own houses and hold down grown-up jobs, it won’t get any better for the next generations,” one Twitter user said.Others couldn’t argue with the criticism.“I for one welcome our new Gen Z overlords,” a Twitter user said. “They’re not wrong,” another wrote 0

