Safety measures at London shops employed as lockdown lifts and consumers return
Shops in London, UK on Monday (June 15) re-open with safety measures such as one-way systems, sanitization stations, and other things to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as non-essential shops re-open.

Shops in London, UK on Monday (June 15) re-open with safety measures such as one-way systems, sanitization stations, and other things to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as non-essential shops re-open.





