Safety measures at London shops employed as lockdown lifts and consumers return
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Safety measures at London shops employed as lockdown lifts and consumers return
Shops in London, UK on Monday (June 15) re-open with safety measures such as one-way systems, sanitization stations, and other things to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as non-essential shops re-open.
