U.S. Supreme Court Denies 10 Different Appeals Challenging Firearms
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review a series of cases seeking to expand gun rights.

According to Reuters, it rejected 10 different appeals challenging firearms restrictions violating the Second Amendment.

One of those cases challenged assault weapons bans in Massachusetts and Cook County, Ill.

Another challenged New Jersey law mandating people carrying handguns in public to show a special reason for doing so.

The National Rifle Association want to expand gun rights by challenging the legality of firearms restrictions.

