Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon Customers Report Service Outages
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:28s - Published
T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon Customers Report Service Outages

T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon Customers Report Service Outages

Customers with T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint were reporting widespread mobile service outages across California and several other U.S. states Monday.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

T-Mobile customers complain of widespread outages

T-Mobile customers are reporting dropped calls and lack of service, as are people who use Verizon and...
Mashable - Published



Tweets about this

SOS_1313

TrumpUnited! #MAGA T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers report widespread cell service outages. https://t.co/LccWHMT36d 23 seconds ago

esther_gala

(((Gala Esther))) T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers report widespread cell service outages | FOX 10 Phoenix https://t.co/nqCKuHyBzN 13 minutes ago

RussiaHouseNews

Russian House T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers report widespread cell service outages 06/15/2020 https://t.co/1auB4n5H0u via @RussiaHouseNews 15 minutes ago

mo770

mo, a cute girl! T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers report widespread cell service outages https://t.co/3fZtzpHnWv 16 minutes ago

K5OUN

K5OUN RT @NBCDFW: BREAKING: Customers for @TMobile, @Verizon, @ATT and @sprint report outages nationwide: https://t.co/ntjciMhzlm https://t.co/VZ… 29 minutes ago

HaveYouFoundOu1

Have You Found Out RT @Warriors4Safety: From FOX 26 Houston - T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers reporting widespread cell service outages T-Mobile,… 30 minutes ago

apantazi

Andrew Pantazi RT @TB_Times: Has your service been driving you crazy today? You're not alone. https://t.co/vl6N880Xti 37 minutes ago

stephentoddking

Stephen T King T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers reporting widespread cell service outages https://t.co/vF2qpgfJWG 38 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast Extend Relief Deals for Customers [Video]

AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast Extend Relief Deals for Customers

AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon announced they will continue service for customers impacted by the coronavirus without any cancellations or late fees through the end of June.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:15Published