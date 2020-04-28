|
T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon Customers Report Service Outages
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Customers with T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint were reporting widespread mobile service outages across California and several other U.S. states Monday.
Katie Johnston reports.
