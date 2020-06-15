Family Of Atlanta Man Shot By Police Calls For Justice
The family of Rayshard Brooks makes an emotional plea after Brooks was shot and killed by police in Atlanta.
CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Death Of Rayshard Brooks, Who Was Shot By Police, Generating Calls For JusticeCBS4's Tom Hanson shares more from the family's press conference.
Family of Rayshard Brooks: 'When does it stop?'Relatives of black American Rayshard Brooks, many of them in tears, called for justice and "drastic change" in policing after an Atlanta officer fatally shot him in the back. Yahaira Jacquez has more.
Deadly Police Shooting Of Black Man In Atlanta Sparks New Calls For Police ReformNatalie Brand reports fired police officer could face murder charges.