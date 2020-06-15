Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Family Of Atlanta Man Shot By Police Calls For Justice
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Family Of Atlanta Man Shot By Police Calls For Justice

Family Of Atlanta Man Shot By Police Calls For Justice

The family of Rayshard Brooks makes an emotional plea after Brooks was shot and killed by police in Atlanta.

CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Family wants justice in Atlanta shooting death

The family of a black man killed by Atlanta police outside a fast-food drive-thru calls on protesters...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Atlanta police shooting: Rayshard Brooks' family demands justice

The widow of a black man killed by police asks protesters to stay peaceful and "keep his name...
BBC News - Published

The family of Rayshard Brooks call for justice, change after the black man's death by police

The family of Rayshard Brooks, a black man whose death reignited protests in Atlanta over the...
Reuters - Published



Tweets about this

Ianto_back2_TW

specialsmiley RT @ABCPolitics: “Not only are we hurt, we are angry…We are not only pleading for justice, we’re pleading for change.” The family of Raysh… 1 minute ago

verodago

Veronica Pic RT @SabrinaSiddiqui: “I don’t know what else America needs to see,” an attorney for the family of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man… 1 minute ago

illescas_milton

Milton Javier Garcia Illescas RT @nytimes: In an emotional news conference, the family of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed on Saturday by an Atlanta police offic… 3 minutes ago

SabrinaSiddiqui

Sabrina Siddiqui “I don’t know what else America needs to see,” an attorney for the family of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black m… https://t.co/DgEccV9cG8 3 minutes ago

47b453070d5a4bd

Always Listening RT @HuffPost: The Atlanta resident stepped in to help the family of the Black man who was shot and killed by a police officer. https://t.co… 3 minutes ago

mullibbyy

🧚🏽‍♀️ RT @aloeshawty: Shukri Ali Said was murdered by Atlanta police in 2018, after getting shot five times when her family called the police for… 3 minutes ago

lizzyd

Liz Wells RT @JayShams: Rayshard Brooks was a loving family man who thought the George Floyd protests would move the needle on police brutality. Then… 3 minutes ago

Buster45527496

The Rt Rev Washington John ME. RT @Uber331: Family and supporters of bloke shot in Atlanta said No one deserves to be shot like trash just for sleeping in a drive Thru… 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Death Of Rayshard Brooks, Who Was Shot By Police, Generating Calls For Justice [Video]

Death Of Rayshard Brooks, Who Was Shot By Police, Generating Calls For Justice

CBS4's Tom Hanson shares more from the family's press conference.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:19Published
Family of Rayshard Brooks: 'When does it stop?' [Video]

Family of Rayshard Brooks: 'When does it stop?'

Relatives of black American Rayshard Brooks, many of them in tears, called for justice and "drastic change" in policing after an Atlanta officer fatally shot him in the back. Yahaira Jacquez has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:15Published
Deadly Police Shooting Of Black Man In Atlanta Sparks New Calls For Police Reform [Video]

Deadly Police Shooting Of Black Man In Atlanta Sparks New Calls For Police Reform

Natalie Brand reports fired police officer could face murder charges.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:50Published