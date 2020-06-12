Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WEB EXTRA: Rainbow Lights In Brazil Sky For Pride
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:46s - Published
WEB EXTRA: Rainbow Lights In Brazil Sky For Pride

WEB EXTRA: Rainbow Lights In Brazil Sky For Pride

Lasers were used to project the colors of the rainbow flag over Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday.

An artist created the display to mark Pride.

Many events have been canceled or postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trending: Spongebob Now Part Of LGBTQ Plus Community [Video]

Trending: Spongebob Now Part Of LGBTQ Plus Community

June is Pride Month and Nickelodeon's official Twitter account featured a picture of Spongebob wearing a rainbow-striped tie.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published
WEB EXTRA: Protesters Stop Traffic On I-95 [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Protesters Stop Traffic On I-95

Protesters stopped traffic on I-95 on Friday evening.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:28Published
WEB EXTRA: Protesters Stop On Steps Of Miami-Dade Courthouse [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Protesters Stop On Steps Of Miami-Dade Courthouse

A group of protesters has walked from the Torch of Friendship near Bayfront Park to the steps of the Miami-Dade County Courthouse.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:34Published