“We All Play the Game.” We’ve Learned to “Code Switch” at Work, Christian Borges

"I play the game, we all do." For many blacks in the adtech workplace, there is an ever present imperative to "code switch," says Christian Borges, SVP of Marketing at true[X], in this interview with Beet.TV He explains that means changing how "we speak, act and even how we walk." He says it's exhausting and a distraction from being productive.

In this interview, he also speaks of his pain over recent instances of racial injustice and how the public outcry makes him hopeful about change.

He implores corporations to bring more people of color the C-suite and to the board.

This is the goal of the I.D.E.A.

Initiative, a group he helped form and serves on its board.

This video is part of an ongoing Beet.TV series of interviews with men and and women of color, addressing their personal experiences and hopes for essential change addressing racial inequality.

