Death Of Rayshard Brooks, Who Was Shot By Police, Generating Calls For Justice
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:19s - Published
CBS4's Tom Hanson shares more from the family's press conference.
Rayshard Brooks’ family pleads for justice, change after fatal police shooting: ‘When does it stop?’

The family of Rayshard Brooks pleaded for justice and change Monday, speaking publicly for the first...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Atlanta police arrest 42 in weekend protests over shooting of Rayshard Brooks

Police arrested 42 demonstrators in Atlanta over the weekend after the shooting death of 27-year-old...
FOXNews.com - Published

Rayshard Brooks should have been allowed to walk home instead of being shot by police, say family lawyers

Police officers involved in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a black man whose death reignited...
Reuters - Published



WCJB20

WCJB TV20 News The killing of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks as he tried to flee after wrestling with officers and grabbing a Taser h… https://t.co/l5tEFakvEV 2 seconds ago

ABCNews4

ABC News 4 An autopsy has determined that Rayshard Brooks was shot twice in his back during an altercation with #Atlanta offic… https://t.co/m3G81Idx8t 2 seconds ago

getsibee

Getsibee 🍋 RT @ABCWorldNews: “Not only are we hurt, we are angry…We are not only pleading for justice, we’re pleading for change.” The family of Rays… 18 seconds ago

yuribruceteam

#yuribruce @ryansix @jeremiahjw Leathal force is used when the individual is likely to cause serious bodily injury or death to… https://t.co/8CEQ69rEJK 1 minute ago

goldrrhae

RRhae Autopsy report says Rayshard Brooks was shot twice in the back, lists manner of death as homicide https://t.co/EE7Fxm6Q1R 2 minutes ago

KowatskyRico

Mustafa_Ibn_Zubair RT @CBSNews: “How many more protests will it take to ensure the next victim isn’t your cousin, your brother, your uncle, your nephew, your… 2 minutes ago

PhoenixJak07

Phoenix MMP RT @NoLieWithBTC: "The whole world watched Rayshard Brooks get shot to death for sleeping in a fucking Wendy’s parking lot. And I’m not say… 2 minutes ago

ekcranley

Ellen Cranley RT @JayShams: Rayshard Brooks was a loving family man who thought the George Floyd protests would move the needle on police brutality. Then… 3 minutes ago


Family Of Atlanta Man Shot By Police Calls For Justice [Video]

Family Of Atlanta Man Shot By Police Calls For Justice

The family of Rayshard Brooks makes an emotional plea after Brooks was shot and killed by police in Atlanta. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:34Published
Jay Pharoah: LA Police Approached At Gunpoint, Knelt On Neck [Video]

Jay Pharoah: LA Police Approached At Gunpoint, Knelt On Neck

(CNN) Comedian Jay Pharoah shared surveillance footage of him being detained by Los Angeles police, who allegedly approached him with guns drawn and knelt on his neck in a similar way that led to..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published
Family of Rayshard Brooks: 'When does it stop?' [Video]

Family of Rayshard Brooks: 'When does it stop?'

Relatives of black American Rayshard Brooks, many of them in tears, called for justice and "drastic change" in policing after an Atlanta officer fatally shot him in the back. Yahaira Jacquez has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:15Published