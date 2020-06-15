|
Death Of Rayshard Brooks, Who Was Shot By Police, Generating Calls For Justice
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:19s - Published
CBS4's Tom Hanson shares more from the family's press conference.
The family of Rayshard Brooks pleaded for justice and change Monday, speaking publicly for the first...
FOXNews.com - Published
Also reported by •Reuters
Police arrested 42 demonstrators in Atlanta over the weekend after the shooting death of 27-year-old...
FOXNews.com - Published
Police officers involved in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a black man whose death reignited...
Reuters - Published
Jay Pharoah: LA Police Approached At Gunpoint, Knelt On Neck
(CNN) Comedian Jay Pharoah shared surveillance footage of him being detained by Los Angeles police, who allegedly approached him with guns drawn and knelt on his neck in a similar way that led to..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:33Published
Family of Rayshard Brooks: 'When does it stop?'
Relatives of black American Rayshard Brooks, many of them in tears, called for justice and "drastic change" in policing after an Atlanta officer fatally shot him in the back. Yahaira Jacquez has more.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15Published
