Republican Leader Who Refused To Wear Mask Now Positive For COVID-19, Passes It To Family

Rep.

Tom Rice has announced that he, his wife, and his son had all been infected with the coronavirus.

Just two weeks ago, conservative Rice appeared on the House floor in Washington.

The South Carolina Representative showed up to the floor without wearing a face covering.

The Republican congressman argued that he was able to maintain six feet of distance.

He felt by staying 6 feet away from everyone, he didn't need to wear a mask.

Rice said he came down with relatively mild symptoms of the virus on Sunday.

However, his son suffered from "a high fever and really bad cough."