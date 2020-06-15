Wendy Glavin Walmart partners with Shopify to expand web marketplace business https://t.co/YwUMjx3hat via @nationalpost 2 minutes ago

David J Carr Shopify Advances After Deal With Walmart Expands Its Reach https://t.co/OOWwIoBqPv 4 minutes ago

Malcomade🏴 Walmart partners with Shopify to expand online marketplace business https://t.co/kh2jBGg1dz 5 minutes ago

Patrick Sherlock RT @Profitero: #Walmart partners with #Shopify to give #Amazon a run for its money. Walmart's goal is to bring 1,200 Shopify sellers to the… 11 minutes ago

#LaloRoEn RT @latimes: Walmart partners with Shopify to expand third-party marketplace https://t.co/wbaP3G1nHc 12 minutes ago

Eric Morrison RT @bruce_croxon: And no suppliers have to worry about @shopify knocking off their products. Congrats @Shopify ! " Walmart partners with Sh… 13 minutes ago

Logan Land Walmart partners with Shopify to #expand its #OnlineMarketplace https://t.co/l7tMzRS5sD 20 minutes ago