Don’t avoid the ER because of COVID concerns

Just Jeana -Trump is a #WeakPresident💜💙♿️🦋#BLM RT @JamesrossrJames: COVID AND CLIMATE CHANGE
the more proactive work you do to avoid a crisis, the less likely the crisis is. The less li… 20 minutes ago
Keith Thomas 2nd RT @BruceBlitz: Reality will set in when QB's are pulled from competition because they got COVID-19. Most fans only truly care when it invo… 34 minutes ago
Proudly Nigerian RT @OluyemiOyewole: @liteventures @Toyinangelo @toluogunlesi She's saying she can't avoid large gathering and concerts because of COVID-19.… 34 minutes ago
Bruce Blitz Reality will set in when QB's are pulled from competition because they got COVID-19. Most fans only truly care when… https://t.co/wFv65YNYRj 37 minutes ago
mike hodges @RepTomRice glad your family is doing well. Help other families avoid the pandemic by not lying about its name-it… https://t.co/Cel4GsYuoP 1 hour ago
FDA Revokes Emergency Use of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19FDA Revokes Emergency Use of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 The Food and Drug Administration withdrew emergency use authorizations for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine on Monday. The agency..
Coronavirus: Biggest single-day jump in 24 hours of 11,929 fresh cases in India | Oneindia NewsIndia has recorded the highest single-day jump so far of 11,929 fresh cases, pushing the total number of cases to 3,20,922, the latest data from the Union Health Ministry shows. India has the..
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego expresses concerns of COVID in ArizonaKate Gallego: "Concerned that people are getting mixed signals."