9 Hilarious QuotesAbout Being a Dad Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:32s - Published 3 days ago 9 Hilarious QuotesAbout Being a Dad 9 Hilarious Quotes About Being a Dad Ray Romano Seth Meyers Taye Diggs Justin Timberlake Michael Ian Black Lin Manuel Miranda Jim Gaffigan Jerry Seinfeld Conan O’Brien Happy Father's Day! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 9 Hilarious Quotes About Being a Dad



Having children is like living in a frat house, nobody sleeps, everything’s broken, and there’s a lot of throwing up, Ray Romano. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:32 Published 3 days ago