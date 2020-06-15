Dayton heals: Mural brings 'some lovin' to Oregon District after chaotic 12 months

9 PEOPLE WERE KILLED DURING AMASS SHOOTING IN THE DAYTONOREGON DISTRICT.THAT'S BEENFOLLOWED BY A PANDEMIC... ANDPROTESTS FOR RACIAL JUSTICE.HERE'S EVAN MILLWARD WITH ALOOK AT HOW SOME ARE TURNINGTHOSE NEGATIVES INTO APOSITIVE.it has been a challengingyear for the dayton ohio area- my hometown.now thanks tosome artists, an activist, anda protest song - there's abright reminder of love in theoregondistrict.(cover) ZackSliver/Dayton 5421 I thinkDayton is one of the mostresilient places I've everbeen.

5425IT HAS CERTAINLYBEEN TESTED IN THE LAST 12MONTHS -Sliver 5430 Nothing isgoing to stop this city frombouncing back and being abetter, more energized andmore livable city.ZACK SLIVERHAS SPENT YEARS VOLUNTEERINGMAKING DAYTON BETTER.ARTISTSATALIE GAGNET AND TIFFANYCLARK -NATS?- HAVE BEEN MAKINGIT COLORFUL.AtalieGagnet/Dayton Artist 2657Tiffany and I's thought isthat it's a big hug for Daytonand what we can do to giveback.CONSIDER THE THREE THEARMS OF THE HUG.NATS beepsWEWERE THERE AS THEY STARTEDPAINTING ON THE SIDE OF BLINDBOB'S ON FIFTH STREET - NEXTTO WHERE NINE PEOPLE WEREKILLED IN A LATE NIGHTMASSACRE LAST AUGUST.Sliver5038 When the KKK came totown, I protested.

When thetornados happened, I was ableto put gloves on and clean up.So when this tragedy happened,I didn't know how to help.HE'DRAISED MONEY FOR MURALS BEFOREAND KNEW GAGNET.TIFFANY CLARKWAS WORKING ON ONE DOWN THESTREET THAT AUGUST WEEK.Tiffany Clark/Fairborn Artist4830 I feel like I heard theirstories and took it in as muchas possible to be able to makea piece that they asked forTHEIR DESIGN AVOIDS TRAGEDY.Gagnet 2741 This isn't aboutdeath, it's about community,it's about love, about what wesaw immediately afterward.ITSPEAKS THE LANGUAGE OF PROTEST-- WORDS FROM MARVIN GAYE IN19-71 - TRYING TO FIND A WAY -NATS John Legend 0342 to bringsome lovin' here today!-ECHOED áINSIDE BLIND BOB'S BYDAYTON-AREA NATIVE JOHNLEGEND, DAYS AFTER THE TRAGEDY.Gagnet 2650 It doesn't say'we've got to find a way tobring some lovin' here today'because we already know.Clark4900 It really does identifywith the certain times goingon now.

THE FLOWERS - THECOLORS - REPRESENT SOMETHINGFOR VICTIMS' FAMILIES - BYPRIVATE REQUEST.Clark 3937 Youhave to try to find a piecewhere everyone feels like it'sfor themIF IT IS MEANT TO BE AHUG FOR DAYTON -Sliver 5133I've always loved this cityand - SQUEEZE TIGHT.(cover)Clark 4715 Dayton is full ofhero stories and people comingtogether in loss.IN DAYTON,I'M EVAN MILLWARD, WCPO 9 NEWS.