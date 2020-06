Pasco Co. mail-in voters will not have to pay postage during upcoming primary, general elections Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:23s - Published 3 days ago Pasco Co. mail-in voters will not have to pay postage during upcoming primary, general elections The county's elections supervisor Brian Corley says due to the "unprecedented nature of the 2020 election cycle," folks voting by mail during the upcoming primary and general elections will not be required to pay the postage to return their ballot. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend