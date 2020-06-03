NAACP leader reflects on recent events

A lot has happened in the three weeks since George Floyd's death.

Tab.// today marks three weeks since george floyd died while in minneapolise police custody.

Protests continue across the country to combat racism ?

"* leading calls to defund police departments and take historic statues down.

In atlanta ?

"* protesters are flooding the streets of downtown to demand an end to racism after the death of rayshard brooks ?

"* a black man who was shot and killed by police on friday.

Kimt news 3 spoke with a local naacp official today ?

"* who is reflecting on all of the rallies calling to end police brutality.

He believes one way to stop the chaos is if law enforcement invests more in their communities.

Xxx "i know the chief of police and even the olmsted county sheriff's department is all for that.

You need to put a lot of resources into community policing because that's actually how you can actually build trust for the community."

This saturday... the naacp is holding a virtual juneteenth event.

Also known as freedom day ?

"* juneteenth s a holiday that commemorates the freedome of slaves in texas.

