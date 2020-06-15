New camping option in Spring Valley

What's typically a space for summer camps, can now be rented out for recreation.

Pizza oven to keep up./// after being cooped up inside during the pandemic ?

"* you may be wanting to go out camping to enjoy the great outdoors.

If you're having trouble finding a spot ?

"* kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us one option you might not have known about ?

"* tucked awy in spring valley.xxx on the scene calyn: good earth village usually runs as a church camp during the summer.

But after having to cancel their regular programming due to the coronavirus pandemic, they're now offering camping rentals during the summer season.

And with 500 acres of hiking trails ?

"* fishing ?

"* and sc views... there's plenty of room to spread out.

People can park their r?

"*v... pitch a tent... or rent a cabin.

We have a lot more space to offer than some campgrounds do as far as the spacing between other rv parties or other camping groups, so i think there will be a lot of uniqueness to this.

With it being the first summer that we've been able to be open all summer long like this, i think it will provide a great opportunity for multiple families.

In spring valley, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// if you'd like to reserve a spot... we'll have good earth village's contact information under this story on our website ?

"* kimt dot com./// this year's graduating class is getting a far?

"* from?

"*no send off because