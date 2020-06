Strange Green Glow Spotted On Mars Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:54s - Published 18 hours ago Strange Green Glow Spotted On Mars Scientists reported they have detected the green glow of oxygen in the martian atmosphere. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this JN🔆 WHAT'S THAT: A strange light has been spotted soaring across the sky in WA’s Pilbara region overnight. Astronomers… https://t.co/dSauoIFf4q 10 hours ago Amanda The Great RT @letgoofthat: Mysterious Green Glowing Light Spotted Soaring Across Sky In Australia: Video filmed by locals in Port Hedland, Western Au… 11 hours ago