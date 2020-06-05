Global  

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday
Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday
This is one of a handful of museums in Terre Haute opening this week.
Families will soon be able to explore science and technology again at the "terre haute children's museum."

It'll re-open on thursday.

The museum encourages you to wear masks... but they are not required.

Families should also practice social distancing.

Here's the schedule..

The museum will be open thursday to saturday... from "9" a-m to "5" p-m.

Sunday hours are noon to "5".

This is one of a handful of museums in terre haute opening this week.

You can learn about the others at wthi tv





