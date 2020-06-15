But in Parke County, the Covered Bridge Festival is still "a go" for October.

Many events and festivities have been canceled all due to COVID-19.

Parke County Covered Bridge Festival is still "a go" as of right now.

At 5 o'clock... we told you county leaders are planning to hold the festival just like in previous years.

Now, we're learning more on what the health department is doing to make sure you're safe.

Parke county leaders say there's no plan to cancel the festival as of right now.

But..

There will be changes.

Libby dowd-wright works with the parke county health department.

She says they're going to have to tweak the way they normally do inspections.

The plan is for vendors to stop serving during the inspection.

She says this is to give the health department time to conduct a thorough check.

She says it's going to take the effort of everyone to make sure people stay safe.

That means still being cautious of social distancing.

"obviously if we see a large resurgence i'm sure we'll revisit that.

I would imagine that maybe crowds will not be what they usually are" the festival is set to happen in october.

County leaders say as long as everything reopens to plan.

Right now, indiana is set to be fully reopen on..

Or before july 4th.