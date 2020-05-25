Sargent, McKennie put on USMNT showcase | AMERIKANER ABROAD
Stu Holden praises both Josh Sargent and Weston McKennie after their impressive weekends.
Plus, Tyler Adams’ minutes with RB Leipzig, another Gio Reyna cameo and much more highlight a busy weekend of Bundesliga action.
Rodrigo Buggero Sargent, McKennie put on USMNT showcase | AMERIKANER ABROAD https://t.co/yh3UBYMZGV https://t.co/9liGzkcKl9 22 hours ago
Josh Sargent, Gio Reyna show encouraging signs over weekend | AMERIKANER ABROADStu Holden takes stock of a pair of performances from two young Americans in Josh Sargent and Giovanni Reyna over the weekend, plus other notes from USMNT players in the Bundesliga.