Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Accused Golden State Killer Expected To Plead Guilty
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Accused Golden State Killer Expected To Plead Guilty

Accused Golden State Killer Expected To Plead Guilty

Prosecutors believe 73-year-old DeAngelo killed 13 people and raped dozens in six California counties in the 1970s and 80s.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Man accused of being ‘Golden State Killer’ to plead guilty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of being the rapist and killer who terrorized California...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukReuters


Golden State Killer: Prime suspect Joseph James DeAngelo to plead guilty to multiple murders and rapes, reports say

Lawyers in the case of the Golden State Killer, otherwise known as the East Area Rapist, believe they...
Independent - Published



Tweets about this

1011_News

1011 NOW Joseph DeAngelo, a former police officer accused of being the Golden State Killer, is expected to plead guilty on J… https://t.co/Jr0WCTNPzW 3 seconds ago

JohnPaulDeluca1

John-Paul Deluca RT @latimes: Breaking: The former police officer accused of a series of rapes and murders attributed to the Golden State Killer is expected… 16 seconds ago

FlaShBloGLive

FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © #topicsthingscrime #topicsplacesusa Man accused of being 'Golden State Killer' to plead guilty to avoid death penal… https://t.co/mGU87y32Ap 1 minute ago

KCBD11

KCBD NewsChannel11 A man accused of being the rapist and killer who terrorized California residents in the 1970s and 1980s has agreed… https://t.co/UYatyUGlxz 2 minutes ago

_daisyvp

daisy RT @NBCLA: Joseph DeAngelo was identified only when investigators secretly collected DNA more than two years ago that they say proves he is… 3 minutes ago

laurenichka

lauren swanson RT @abc7newsbayarea: 'Golden State Killer' suspect Joseph DeAngelo is expected to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty. #GoldenStateKill… 3 minutes ago

forever_hazel

July18th RT @NBCPhiladelphia: Man Accused of Being ‘Golden State Killer’ to Plead Guilty https://t.co/5dy8CSl1RQ https://t.co/coRUGMaREX 4 minutes ago

pamdwriter

Pam RT @LightfootInHwd: Accused Golden State Serial Killer, Rapist Joseph DeAngelo, In Plea Deal Talks https://t.co/mxme8svfE1 5 minutes ago