Inclusivity Award for Rochester schools

Two rochester elementary schools are being recognized ?*- ?

"* franklin and elton hills ae among the nearly seventy public education facilities honored for creating a positive climate and student support.

The elementary schools are being awarded for their work using the positive behavioral intervention and supports program.

It's a data?*- driven program that provides schools and districts with training and support to promote positive student behavior, especially for children facing challenges inside and outside the classroom.

<just recognizing that you really have to get on a common language so everything from the way you do things in the hallway or the classroom or acknowledging positive student efforts and behaviors you have to be on the same page with everybody.

> the national program also focuses on decreasing disparities in discipline which the department says have historically had negative impacts on educational outcomes for students of color.