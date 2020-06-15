Rochester Fireworks approved

Fireworks this summer.

City council approved the request this afternoon to spend 40?

"* thousand dollars on a fireworks show that would be based at soldiers field.

This map shows the layout of the area.

The city's park and forestry division head michael nigbur submitted the proposal.

He says the plan is to light up the sky on august when you think about it, we've been cooped up for several months here.

And people want to get outside, they've been outside, they want to have some activities so they can celebrate rochester.

And i think it's a good thing overall for the community now several community groups will work on planning other activities to go along with the fireworks.///