Baby girl does amazing gymnastics stunts with her father Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 00:28s - Published 32 minutes ago Baby girl does amazing gymnastics stunts with her father While Roland Pollard and his family were exploring Dream Lake Park, they decided to practise some stunts in the forest. Video source: Roland Pollard 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING, VIDEO ORIGINALLY SHOT IN PORTRAIT, SLOW-MOTION VIDEO VIDEO SHOWS: ROLAND POLLARD'S DAUGHTER DOING ACROBATICS AT DREAM LAKE PARK, DENVER. RESENDING VIDEO WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES (JUNE 14, 2020) (ROLAND POLLARD - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY ROLAND POLLARD / NO RESALE) 1. SLOW-MOTION VIDEO OF GIRL DOING ACROBATICS WITH HER FATHER 2. STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF FAMILY PICTURE (MUTE) 3. STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF FAMILY PICTURE (MUTE) STORY: Roland Pollard and his family went hiking to Dream Lake Park in Denver, Colorado on Sunday (June 14) and decided to practise some stunts in the forest. Roland is an audio engineer and proud father of Jayden Pollard, a 4-year-old girl who dreams of becoming a Navarro cheerleader. She trains regularly with her father to accomplish her dreams, proving you are never too young. (Production: Mariana Sandoval, Eleano Wholly)







