24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy

THREE OF THEIR ELEVEN LOCATIONSIN THE LAS VEGAS VALLEY.TODAY, THE COMPANY IS FILINGFOR CHAPTER ELEVEN BANKRUPTCY.THE C-E-O SAYS THE MOVE ISDIRECTLY RELATED TO LOSSESCAUSED BY CLOSURES FROM THECORONAVIRUS.IN FACT ABOUT 100 GYMS WILL NOTREOPEN AT ALL.FOR THE COMPANY'S REMAINING 300FITNESS CENTERS, THE C-E-O SAYSTHE BANKRUPTCY WILL HELP THEMGET THE CASH THEY NEED TORE-INVEST IN THOSE GYMS, AND TOOFFER NEW PRODUCTS ANDSERVICES.