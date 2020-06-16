Mick Mulvaney Dropped As Much As $550,000 In Stocks

President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney dropped as much as $550,000 in stocks.

He did it on the same day Trump assured the public the economy was “doing fantastically” during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Business Insider, Trump said the “consumer in the United State is unbelievably strong.” Paperwork submitted by Mulvaney showed he unloaded his holdings in three different mutual funds.

There is no evidence that Mulvaney dropped stocks because of internal information.