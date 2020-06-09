Global  

36,705 cases of COVID-19 reported in Arizona
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:14s - Published
36,705 cases of COVID-19 reported in Arizona
36,705 cases of COVID-19 reported in Arizona, according to ADHS.
CASES OF COVID-19 CASES SINCESATURDAY.

IN PHOENIX -- BARSAND RESTAURANTS ARE NOWCLOSING DOWN FOR A SECONDTIME.

THE STATE -- IS NOWREPORTING OVER 36-THOUSANDTOTAL CASES.



As COVID-19 Cases Rise: Oregon Pauses Reopening, Arizona Doesn't

Oregon's governor put a one-week pause on reopening due to a growth in COVID-19 cases. Arizona's...
NPR - Published

Arizona will keep reopening despite Covid-19 case surge, Ducey says

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey defended his plan to reopen the state Thursday, attributing concerns about...
bizjournals - Published

Arizona officials press hospitals to activate emergency plans because of Covid-19 cases

Arizona’s state health officials urged hospitals to fully activate emergency plans to cope with a...
bizjournals - Published



