Up to us to convince Aubameyang to stay, says Arsenal manager Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes it is the club's responsibility to convince captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to continue his career in North London.

ARSENAL STRIKER PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG AT TRAINING

ARSENAL STRIKER PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG AT TRAINING 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ARSENAL MANAGER, MIKEL ARTETA, ON FUTURE OF PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG, SAYING: "Well I think it's our responsibility to make him feel that this is the right next step in his career.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ARSENAL MANAGER, MIKEL ARTETA, ON FUTURE OF PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG, SAYING: "Well I think it's our responsibility to make him feel that this is the right next step in his career.

In order to do that he needs to feel valued.

I think he needs to feel that he belongs to us and we want him and then he really needs to believe that we can take this club forward the way we want to do and he's going to be a key player to do that.

I think at the moment I'm extremely happy with how he's been performing and behaving.

I think at the moment I'm extremely happy with how he's been performing and behaving. I think I've got a really good relationship with him, where we can discuss face-to-face a lot of things and so far as I'm aware I think he's very happy at the club."

AUBAMEYANG WARMING UP NEXT TO LACAZETTE

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ARSENAL MANAGER, MIKEL ARTETA, ON FUTURE OF PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG, SAYING: "We have many discussions with Pierre, his family and his agent and I'm pretty positive that we can find the right agreement for all parties."

AUBAMEYANG WARMING UP AMONG TEAMMATES

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ARSENAL MANAGER, MIKEL ARTETA, ON IF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FOOTBALL NEXT SEASON WOULD SWAY AUBAMEYANG'S DECISION, SAYING: "I think that will help to persuade anybody, but we are very lucky to have the club that we have right behind us, that a lot of players want to come join us.

But it's not about who do we want to attract as well, it's how happy the players that are here and how convinced they are that they are at the right place and as well, because it's our obligation almost to be fighting for every trophy and playing in the Champions League with this club."

WHITE FLASH 9.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ARSENAL MANAGER, MIKEL ARTETA, ON RETURNING TO TRAINING, SAYING: "The most important thing was to provide the players a safe environment to work where they could feel that there was no risk or very, very limited risk for them to develop their profession.

I think we have managed to do that and from now on, the physical part of it is really good, but the mental side as well.

It's been a challenge over the last three months and now let's see how ready we are to compete."

MIKEL ARTETA WITH MANCHESTER CITY COACH PEP GUARDIOLA DURING HIS TIME AS ASSISTANT COACH

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ARSENAL MANAGER, MIKEL ARTETA, ON PEP GUARDIOLA, SAYING: "Well he was an influence for me since I was 15-years old and we met in Barcelona both as players and then obviously in my coaching career and in my personal life, he has an enormous influence.

If I have to talk about the person who he is, he values the way he's treated me and how he deals with the players and the staff around him, it's phenomenal.

And as a coach I've learnt so much from him.

The Gabon international, whose deal ends in June 2021, has scored 61 goals in 97 appearances since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 but has yet to lift any major silverware with Arsenal and is yet to sign a new contract.

The Gabon international, whose deal ends in June 2021, has scored 61 goals in 97 appearances since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 but has yet to lift any major silverware with Arsenal and is yet to sign a new contract.

As the Premier League season prepares to restart after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Arsenal are in ninth place in the Premier League ahead of Wednesday's (June 17) trip to Manchester City.

They were in great form before the three-month pause, and Arteta knows that if Arsenal could scramble into the Champions League places it would be a huge boost in convincing Aubameyang to commit.

"I think it's our responsibility to make him feel that this is the right next step in his career," Arteta told a virtual news conference on Monday (June 15) ahead of the restart.

"In order to do that he needs to feel valued, I think he needs to feel that he belongs to us and we want him.

"And then he really needs to believe we can take this club forward in the way we want to do and he's going to be a key player to do that." Spaniard Arteta said the club were in talks with the player's agent and family but that the unusual circumstances had made it a slower process than usual.