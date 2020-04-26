Global  

Maya Jama fed up of people 'hyper sexualising' her body
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:51s
Maya Jama fed up of people 'hyper sexualising' her body

Maya Jama fed up of people 'hyper sexualising' her body

Maya Jama is fed up with people "hyper sexualising" her body after she wore a dress that showed off her curves.

