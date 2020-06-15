Global  

Supreme Court Rules LGBT Workers Protected by Law
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Supreme Court Rules LGBT Workers Protected by Law

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees are protected from workplace discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Devin Fehely reports.

(6-15-20)

