I-Team: City of Delano agrees to pay $2.3 million for "police wrongful death action" related to June 2019 officer-involved shoot

A 23ABC investigation has revealed the City of Delano has agreed to pay $2.3 million to the family of a man who was shot and killed in 2019.

It was June 14, 2019 when Delano Police officers went to assist the Tulare County Sheriff's Office with tracking down Arturo Galvan.

During the encounter, Corporal Michael Strand shot and killed Galvan.

It's been a year since the shooting happened and Strand remains on paid leave as the Tulare County District Attorney's Office determines whether any criminal charges should be filed.